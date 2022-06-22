Sign up
Photo 3097
And I said….
Sorry to put up so many images in one day, but now I have caught up again. These two animals were just 'chewing the fat' in the sunshine and didn't even bother to move as we wandered past.
22nd June 2022
22nd Jun 22
1
1
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3097
photos
190
followers
117
following
848% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
28th May 2022 3:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rural
,
farm
,
cows
Peter
ace
Lovely peaceful scene l’m sure this lift’s your spirits during your isolation Dianne:)
June 22nd, 2022
