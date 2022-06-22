Previous
And I said…. by dide
Photo 3097

And I said….

Sorry to put up so many images in one day, but now I have caught up again. These two animals were just 'chewing the fat' in the sunshine and didn't even bother to move as we wandered past.
Dianne

Peter ace
Lovely peaceful scene l’m sure this lift’s your spirits during your isolation Dianne:)
June 22nd, 2022  
