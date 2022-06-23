Previous
In the style of... by dide
Photo 3098

In the style of...

Angie McMonigal - an abstract photographer who 'celebrates those iconic elements hidden in plain sight'.
This was taken a while ago - the supporting wires on the end of a row of persimmon struts.
23rd June 2022 23rd Jun 22

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Diana ace
A great abstract with lovely contrasts.
June 23rd, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
How lovely and beautifully abstract.
June 23rd, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great abstract striking in b/w and the intrigue of the web !
June 23rd, 2022  
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
June 23rd, 2022  
