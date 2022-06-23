Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3098
In the style of...
Angie McMonigal - an abstract photographer who 'celebrates those iconic elements hidden in plain sight'.
This was taken a while ago - the supporting wires on the end of a row of persimmon struts.
23rd June 2022
23rd Jun 22
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3098
photos
190
followers
117
following
848% complete
View this month »
3091
3092
3093
3094
3095
3096
3097
3098
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
20th February 2022 4:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
art
Diana
ace
A great abstract with lovely contrasts.
June 23rd, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
How lovely and beautifully abstract.
June 23rd, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great abstract striking in b/w and the intrigue of the web !
June 23rd, 2022
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
June 23rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close