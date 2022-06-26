Sign up
Photo 3101
Waiting
We went to shift the heifers this afternoon and they were all lined up waiting for the fence to be taken down. They really weren't that hungry, but as soon as they see us coming, they start to complain bitterly and hang about like they're starving!
26th June 2022
26th Jun 22
3
1
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Views
13
3
1
365
DC-TZ220
Taken
26th June 2022 3:40pm
cattle
,
rural
,
farm
,
heifers
winghong_ho
Great capture of the scene. They are well behave while waiting for food.
June 26th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful capture
June 26th, 2022
Dione Giorgio
Lovely herd. They don't seem to mind the wait, unlike humans.
June 26th, 2022
