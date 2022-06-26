Previous
Next
Waiting by dide
Photo 3101

Waiting

We went to shift the heifers this afternoon and they were all lined up waiting for the fence to be taken down. They really weren't that hungry, but as soon as they see us coming, they start to complain bitterly and hang about like they're starving!
26th June 2022 26th Jun 22

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
849% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

winghong_ho
Great capture of the scene. They are well behave while waiting for food.
June 26th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
June 26th, 2022  
Dione Giorgio
Lovely herd. They don't seem to mind the wait, unlike humans.
June 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise