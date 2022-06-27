Previous
From the front lawn by dide
Photo 3102

From the front lawn

I loved the colours of sunset peeping through the trees on the front lawn the other evening.
27th June 2022 27th Jun 22

Dianne

@dide
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning silhouettes against a beautiful sunset !
June 27th, 2022  
