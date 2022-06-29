Sign up
Photo 3104
Eastern rosella
I was taking an image of this rosella on the top of the post. When I looked at it on the computer, there was a second one that I hadn't even noticed at the time. Rosellas are not native to NZ - they were introduced from Australia in the early 1900s.
29th June 2022
29th Jun 22
0
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site.
3104
photos
191
followers
117
following
Tags
bird
,
rosella
