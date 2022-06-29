Previous
Next
Eastern rosella by dide
Photo 3104

Eastern rosella

I was taking an image of this rosella on the top of the post. When I looked at it on the computer, there was a second one that I hadn't even noticed at the time. Rosellas are not native to NZ - they were introduced from Australia in the early 1900s.
29th June 2022 29th Jun 22

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
850% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise