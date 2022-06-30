Modern hangi

I stayed overnight at school last night, to help with preparing food and supervising 24 students. They were members of the kapa haha (Maori dance group) and were there as part of the Matariki (Maori New Year) celebrations. The kids and some of their parents prepared the food ready for a hangi. A hangi is a traditional way of cooking food, involving a hot fire, some special large stones and a hole in the ground. Unfortunately this traditional method of cooking/steaming the food wasn't able to be used, so a modern kai (food) cooker was used - see montage. What a great time the kids had and they were a credit to their families the way they worked together to prepare a meal for 100 people.