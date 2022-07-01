Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3106
Morning
My view this morning, after staying overnight at school. I was fortunate to be an extra volunteer, so I took the van and didn't have to bunk down in a classroom with all the kids! We are lucky to work in a rural school and I never tire of the view!
1st July 2022
1st Jul 22
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3106
photos
191
followers
117
following
850% complete
View this month »
3099
3100
3101
3102
3103
3104
3105
3106
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
1st July 2022 9:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
morning
,
school
,
view
,
rural
Antonio-S
ace
Great!
July 1st, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
The school must be in a wonderful spot with such rural views. I hope you were able to sleep!
July 1st, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 1st, 2022
Babs
ace
What a great view, the trees really stand out against the dark sky fav
July 1st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close