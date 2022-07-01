Previous
Morning by dide
Photo 3106

Morning

My view this morning, after staying overnight at school. I was fortunate to be an extra volunteer, so I took the van and didn't have to bunk down in a classroom with all the kids! We are lucky to work in a rural school and I never tire of the view!
1st July 2022 1st Jul 22

Dianne

@dide
Antonio-S ace
Great!
July 1st, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
The school must be in a wonderful spot with such rural views. I hope you were able to sleep!
July 1st, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 1st, 2022  
Babs ace
What a great view, the trees really stand out against the dark sky fav
July 1st, 2022  
