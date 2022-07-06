Previous
Hauraki Rail Trail by dide
Hauraki Rail Trail

Another image from my short bike ride on the weekend. The trail in this area crosses streams, roads and farm tracks that are all at right angles to the trail.
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Delwyn Barnett ace
There are so many bike trails now to use - so good.
July 6th, 2022  
