Photo 3111
Hauraki Rail Trail
Another image from my short bike ride on the weekend. The trail in this area crosses streams, roads and farm tracks that are all at right angles to the trail.
6th July 2022
6th Jul 22
1
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3111
photos
191
followers
117
following
3104
3105
3106
3107
3108
3109
3110
3111
Views
7
7
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
3rd July 2022 11:30am
Tags
bridge
,
cycle
,
cycle-trail
,
hauraki-rail-trail
Delwyn Barnett
ace
There are so many bike trails now to use - so good.
July 6th, 2022
