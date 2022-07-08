Sign up
Photo 3113
Today's weather
We have had mostly rain today, with a few minutes of weak sun here and there. This montage represents some bits of the day.
8th July 2022
8th Jul 22
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
winter
,
weather
,
clouds
,
rain
winghong_ho
Even though rainy day, there are still some nice and colorful moments.
July 8th, 2022
Peter
ace
Interesting collage each image telling the story well Dianne:)
July 8th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 8th, 2022
