Fixing the fence by dide
Photo 3120

Fixing the fence

On the farm, Josh and Chook are fixing a fence, and changing where it is situated. This will allow me to plant some more native trees - probably cabbage trees and pohutukawa. I have had a lovely day today - less stressed as the long dental sitting was done yesterday afternoon. The sun has actually been shining all day. I got out on the bike and went to the lease block to shift the heifers, then later I biked into town to do some errands. I couldn't do both jobs on the same bikeride, as I was in my dirty farm clothes and gumboots...
15th July 2022

Dianne

@dide
Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Busy all the time
July 15th, 2022  
