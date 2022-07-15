Fixing the fence

On the farm, Josh and Chook are fixing a fence, and changing where it is situated. This will allow me to plant some more native trees - probably cabbage trees and pohutukawa. I have had a lovely day today - less stressed as the long dental sitting was done yesterday afternoon. The sun has actually been shining all day. I got out on the bike and went to the lease block to shift the heifers, then later I biked into town to do some errands. I couldn't do both jobs on the same bikeride, as I was in my dirty farm clothes and gumboots...