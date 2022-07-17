Sign up
Photo 3122
The old pumpshed
I was out across the farm taking images of the lovely sunrise and noticed the old pump shed catching the light nicely. This is ICM, (just in case you thought I was getting a bit shaky in my old age!)
17th July 2022
17th Jul 22
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4
1
365
Canon EOS 6D
17th July 2022 7:11am
Tags
rural
,
farm
,
icm
,
pump-shed
Wylie
ace
pretty image
July 17th, 2022
