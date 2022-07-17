Previous
Next
The old pumpshed by dide
Photo 3122

The old pumpshed

I was out across the farm taking images of the lovely sunrise and noticed the old pump shed catching the light nicely. This is ICM, (just in case you thought I was getting a bit shaky in my old age!)
17th July 2022 17th Jul 22

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
855% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
pretty image
July 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise