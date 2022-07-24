Previous
So many greens by dide
Photo 3129

So many greens

Yesterday's walk was through native bush and in quite a high rainfall area. There are so many different shades of green. These lovely tree ferns (NZ silver fern, ponga) looked so nice on the steep face on the opposite side of the river.
Dianne

@dide
Sarah Bremner ace
Isn't green a wonderful colour in nature.
July 24th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful and refreshing !
July 24th, 2022  
Dianne
@sarah19 @beryl one of my favourite places to be - give me the bush over a beach any day.
July 24th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
@dide - I am completely with you on that one , the beauty of the shaded glades and nature beats the beach any day ! :)
July 24th, 2022  
