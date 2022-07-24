Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3129
So many greens
Yesterday's walk was through native bush and in quite a high rainfall area. There are so many different shades of green. These lovely tree ferns (NZ silver fern, ponga) looked so nice on the steep face on the opposite side of the river.
24th July 2022
24th Jul 22
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3129
photos
192
followers
117
following
857% complete
View this month »
3122
3123
3124
3125
3126
3127
3128
3129
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
23rd July 2022 2:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
greens
,
bush
,
ponga
,
tree-ferns
Sarah Bremner
ace
Isn't green a wonderful colour in nature.
July 24th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful and refreshing !
July 24th, 2022
Dianne
@sarah19
@beryl
one of my favourite places to be - give me the bush over a beach any day.
July 24th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@dide
- I am completely with you on that one , the beauty of the shaded glades and nature beats the beach any day ! :)
July 24th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close