On this day by dide
Photo 3136

On this day

A frantic scamper for some images for camera club. They need to be photojournalism type images. Today we were helping Josh move the ‘girls’ so I took a few pics. This may not make the cut, but it appealed to me and suited b&w.
31st July 2022 31st Jul 22

Dianne

@dide
Carole G ace
It’s definitely a hard one this month!
July 31st, 2022  
