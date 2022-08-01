Sign up
Photo 3137
Get out of my way!
Hockey yesterday - we had two sons playing in the same team, so it was value for money! Our guys (in the maroon/yellow) won 4-2.
1st August 2022
1st Aug 22
2
1
3130
3131
3132
3133
3134
3135
3136
3137
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
31st July 2022 2:27pm
Tags
hockey
,
sport
,
winter-sport
Brian
ace
Great action shot.
August 1st, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Good action shot
August 1st, 2022
