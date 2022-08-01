Previous
Get out of my way! by dide
Get out of my way!

Hockey yesterday - we had two sons playing in the same team, so it was value for money! Our guys (in the maroon/yellow) won 4-2.
1st August 2022

Dianne

@dide
Brian ace
Great action shot.
August 1st, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Good action shot
August 1st, 2022  
