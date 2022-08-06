Sign up
Photo 3142
Kaiaua tree planting
The NZ Motor Caravan Association has opened up a new park at Kaiaua. Today we joined a group to help plant trees to shelter and beautify the area. It is amazing how much can be achieved in s short time when there's a big crew on the job!
6th August 2022
6th Aug 22
1
2
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3142
photos
188
followers
115
following
3135
3136
3137
3138
3139
3140
3141
3142
Views
13
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
6th August 2022 8:02pm
Tags
trees
,
seaside
,
planting
,
kaiaua
julia
ace
Great job done.. looks like you were working in the fog..
August 6th, 2022
