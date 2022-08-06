Previous
Kaiaua tree planting by dide
Kaiaua tree planting

The NZ Motor Caravan Association has opened up a new park at Kaiaua. Today we joined a group to help plant trees to shelter and beautify the area. It is amazing how much can be achieved in s short time when there's a big crew on the job!
julia ace
Great job done.. looks like you were working in the fog..
August 6th, 2022  
