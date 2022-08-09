Sign up
Photo 3145
I was here first!
It's interesting watching birds in the wild and I laughed at the vibes the pheasant gave the blackbird. "I was here first!"
There are lots of pheasants at Cornwall Park.
9th August 2022
9th Aug 22
1
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3145
photos
188
followers
115
following
861% complete
View this month »
3138
3139
3140
3141
3142
3143
3144
3145
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
31st July 2022 4:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
pheasant
,
blackbird
Diana
ace
Great shot of this beautiful bird, so rarely seen here.
August 9th, 2022
