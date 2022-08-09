Previous
I was here first! by dide
Photo 3145

I was here first!

It's interesting watching birds in the wild and I laughed at the vibes the pheasant gave the blackbird. "I was here first!"
There are lots of pheasants at Cornwall Park.
Dianne

Diana ace
Great shot of this beautiful bird, so rarely seen here.
August 9th, 2022  
