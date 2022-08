Puriri

Over the last few years, we have planted lots of native trees down by the drain. Now we are planting some of the larger varieties in amongst the Manuka (tea tree). I was thrilled the other day to find this puriri (that I planted last year) beginning to flourish. Puriri are great trees for bird food - they have a few flowers all through the year for the nectar feeding tui and berries through most of the year for the woodpigeon (kereru) to feed on.