Flooded by dide
Photo 3153

Flooded

This was from a few weeks ago. It shows how high the Waikato River was...flooding the sign at the boat ramp that was well and truly under water.
17th August 2022 17th Aug 22

Dianne

@dide
Delwyn Barnett ace
And some more rain again now! There has been so much!
August 17th, 2022  
Diana ace
So much rain where others urgently need it!
August 17th, 2022  
