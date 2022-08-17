Sign up
Photo 3153
Flooded
This was from a few weeks ago. It shows how high the Waikato River was...flooding the sign at the boat ramp that was well and truly under water.
17th August 2022
17th Aug 22
2
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
20th July 2022 10:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
sign
,
flood
,
waikato-river
Delwyn Barnett
ace
And some more rain again now! There has been so much!
August 17th, 2022
Diana
ace
So much rain where others urgently need it!
August 17th, 2022
