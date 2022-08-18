Previous
Macaroons by dide
Photo 3154

Macaroons

This was taken way back in January when I went to a cafe with my sister in New Plymouth. I just love the colours, but macaroons are not that exciting as far as I am concerned.
18th August 2022 18th Aug 22

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Diana ace
What a sweet frame filler and wonderful colours, I love these.
August 18th, 2022  
