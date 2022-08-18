Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3154
Macaroons
This was taken way back in January when I went to a cafe with my sister in New Plymouth. I just love the colours, but macaroons are not that exciting as far as I am concerned.
18th August 2022
18th Aug 22
1
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3154
photos
187
followers
115
following
3147
3148
3149
3150
3151
3152
3153
3154
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
5th January 2022 11:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
colours
,
macaroon
Diana
ace
What a sweet frame filler and wonderful colours, I love these.
August 18th, 2022
