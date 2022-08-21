Sign up
Photo 3157
David Hockney Challenge
@kali66
- not sure if this is quite the right style, but it's something I've thought about doing for a while. It is our little Aroha - she has such a lovely speckled coat and is so photogenic.
21st August 2022
21st Aug 22
4
1
Dianne
@dide
3157
photos
186
followers
113
following
3150
3151
3152
3153
3154
3155
3156
3157
Tags
cattle
,
aloha
,
longhorn
,
ac-hockney
Dianne
@kali66
- not sure if this is the right style but it was a fun challenge.
August 21st, 2022
kali
ace
i like it!
August 21st, 2022
Dianne
@kali66
as long as it doesn't do well...I've a busy time ahead....
August 21st, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a fabulous collage, DH style!
August 21st, 2022
