A storm in a cow trough by dide
A storm in a cow trough

Tui just adores water. Anything will do - a cow trough, drain, puddle. You name it and she's in there. I love the way she scatters water about... as long as she's not standing right next to me when she shakes it off!
22nd August 2022

Dianne

