Photo 3158
A storm in a cow trough
Tui just adores water. Anything will do - a cow trough, drain, puddle. You name it and she's in there. I love the way she scatters water about... as long as she's not standing right next to me when she shakes it off!
22nd August 2022
22nd Aug 22
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3158
photos
186
followers
113
following
865% complete
View this month »
3151
3152
3153
3154
3155
3156
3157
3158
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
21st August 2022 3:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
water
,
rural
,
labrador
