Photo 3165
Good morning!
This little guy wakes up so happy and full of beans. I loved his cute wee face in silhouette this morning with the sunrise behind him.
29th August 2022
29th Aug 22
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
29th August 2022 6:31am
Tags
face
cute
sunrise
silhouette
grandson
