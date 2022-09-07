Previous
Pretty as a peacock by dide
Pretty as a peacock

This guy was putting on quite a display for us at Ambury Regional Park. He kept turning his back to us, so was a bit tricky to get an image of him.
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

Dianne

@dide
Dianne
The same, but different from your image today @julzmaioro
September 7th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
September 7th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Beautiful frame filling.
September 7th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Perfect focus - he's a brilliant showman! fav
September 7th, 2022  
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture.
September 7th, 2022  
