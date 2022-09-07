Sign up
Photo 3174
Pretty as a peacock
This guy was putting on quite a display for us at Ambury Regional Park. He kept turning his back to us, so was a bit tricky to get an image of him.
7th September 2022
7th Sep 22
5
1
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
bird
,
peacock
,
ambury-regional-park
Dianne
The same, but different from your image today
@julzmaioro
September 7th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
September 7th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
Beautiful frame filling.
September 7th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Perfect focus - he's a brilliant showman! fav
September 7th, 2022
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture.
September 7th, 2022
