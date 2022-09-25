Sign up
Photo 3192
Sleeping beauties
We have enjoyed having grandkids stay and helping out with them. Today, Chook was given little Ida (nearly 3 weeks old) to settle and this is how they ended up - both sound asleep for quite some time.
25th September 2022
25th Sep 22
4
2
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
25th September 2022 2:37pm
Tags
sleeping
,
asleep
,
grandchild
winghong_ho
Sweet.
September 25th, 2022
Linda
Kindred spirits!
September 25th, 2022
Babs
ace
Ha ha he has that calming influence.
September 25th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaaw! precious !
September 25th, 2022
