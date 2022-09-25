Previous
Sleeping beauties by dide
Photo 3192

Sleeping beauties

We have enjoyed having grandkids stay and helping out with them. Today, Chook was given little Ida (nearly 3 weeks old) to settle and this is how they ended up - both sound asleep for quite some time.
25th September 2022 25th Sep 22

Dianne

@dide
winghong_ho
Sweet.
September 25th, 2022  
Linda
Kindred spirits!
September 25th, 2022  
Babs ace
Ha ha he has that calming influence.
September 25th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaaw! precious !
September 25th, 2022  
