Photo 3196
Kids art
We have been preparing for Agricultural Day at school. There will be artwork and items the kids have made, along with the usual real animals - goats, lambs, calves, chickens and rabbits. It is a very busy time...
29th September 2022
29th Sep 22
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
animals
,
school
,
artwork
,
agricultural-day
Diana
ace
what a delightful creation, I am sure it will be a real fun day for everyone!
September 29th, 2022
winghong_ho
Nice artwork.
September 29th, 2022
