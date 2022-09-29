Previous
Next
Kids art by dide
Photo 3196

Kids art

We have been preparing for Agricultural Day at school. There will be artwork and items the kids have made, along with the usual real animals - goats, lambs, calves, chickens and rabbits. It is a very busy time...
29th September 2022 29th Sep 22

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
875% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
what a delightful creation, I am sure it will be a real fun day for everyone!
September 29th, 2022  
winghong_ho
Nice artwork.
September 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise