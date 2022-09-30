Sign up
Photo 3197
The sweetest
We have had our granddaughter (Ida) and her family staying for a few days. It is so lovely to have them staying... and even better, they will be back soon while their hallway and kitchen floors are being varnished.
30th September 2022
30th Sep 22
1
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site.
3199
photos
186
followers
113
following
876% complete
Tags
baby
,
infant
,
granddaughter
Diana
ace
such a precious moment you captured!
October 2nd, 2022
