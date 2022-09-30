Previous
Next
The sweetest by dide
Photo 3197

The sweetest

We have had our granddaughter (Ida) and her family staying for a few days. It is so lovely to have them staying... and even better, they will be back soon while their hallway and kitchen floors are being varnished.
30th September 2022 30th Sep 22

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
876% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
such a precious moment you captured!
October 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise