Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3199
The Junior Farmer
Rudy really loves animals and machinery. He just loves being on the farm and 'helping' with the chores. Not a bad job when you can feed the cattle through the fence while standing on the front lawn.
2nd October 2022
2nd Oct 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3199
photos
186
followers
113
following
876% complete
View this month »
3192
3193
3194
3195
3196
3197
3198
3199
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
2nd October 2022 8:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rural
,
hay
,
cow
,
farm
,
grandson
Diana
ace
a farmer in the making, such a sweet shot!
October 2nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close