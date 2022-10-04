Previous
Harry, Willie and Charlie Brown by dide
Harry, Willie and Charlie Brown

Harry the new bull has settled in pretty well. Today the two calves from last year have returned - (Willie the heifer and Charlie Brown the steer). Josh had leant them to a friend to graze his property.
4th October 2022 4th Oct 22

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
October 4th, 2022  
Brian ace
Well done!
October 4th, 2022  
