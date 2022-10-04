Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3201
Harry, Willie and Charlie Brown
Harry the new bull has settled in pretty well. Today the two calves from last year have returned - (Willie the heifer and Charlie Brown the steer). Josh had leant them to a friend to graze his property.
4th October 2022
4th Oct 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3201
photos
186
followers
113
following
876% complete
View this month »
3194
3195
3196
3197
3198
3199
3200
3201
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
4th October 2022 6:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cattle
,
rural
,
farm
,
stock
,
long-horns
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful capture
October 4th, 2022
Brian
ace
Well done!
October 4th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close