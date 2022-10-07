The runner

Previous
We went out to the coast today and little Rudy had a great time - running, running, running. He thoroughly enjoyed himself and then turned around and ran nearly all the way back! It was nearly 2 km, so he did really well!
Dianne

@dide
Delwyn Barnett ace
A gorgeous photo.
October 7th, 2022  
