Photo 3211
Australasian gannet - taakapu
I had to post this gannet as he looks so comical!
14th October 2022
14th Oct 22
5
5
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3211
photos
185
followers
115
following
3204
3205
3206
3207
3208
3209
3210
3211
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
11th October 2022 2:03pm
gannet
,
muriwai
,
australasian-gannet
,
taakapu
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wow, those eyes!
October 14th, 2022
Diana
ace
A wonderful close up of this beauty!
October 14th, 2022
Yao RL
ace
it is cartoon like. so funny.
October 14th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
Magnificent close-up portrait of this astonishing looking bird. Wish I could double fave.
October 14th, 2022
julia
ace
Crazy eyes.. They are do comical..
October 14th, 2022
