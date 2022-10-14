Previous
Australasian gannet - taakapu by dide
Australasian gannet - taakapu

I had to post this gannet as he looks so comical!
14th October 2022 14th Oct 22

Dianne

@dide
Issi Bannerman ace
Wow, those eyes!
October 14th, 2022  
Diana ace
A wonderful close up of this beauty!
October 14th, 2022  
Yao RL ace
it is cartoon like. so funny.
October 14th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Magnificent close-up portrait of this astonishing looking bird. Wish I could double fave.
October 14th, 2022  
julia ace
Crazy eyes.. They are do comical..
October 14th, 2022  
