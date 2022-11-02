Previous
Singing for his supper by dide
Photo 3230

Singing for his supper

This blackbird was busily singing from the top of his post, when he suddenly stopped, hopped down and grabbed a fat juicy worm. He really was singing for his supper!
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

Dianne

@dide
Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Great shot of this hungry fellow!
November 2nd, 2022  
Diana ace
Beautiful shot of this lucky bird.
November 2nd, 2022  
Babs ace
He is gorgeous, good to hear he got a reward for his singing
November 2nd, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Grat close up
November 2nd, 2022  
