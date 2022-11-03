Previous
Next
The new baby by dide
Photo 3231

The new baby

A record shot to remember that the latest calf was born on the first of November. He is Cutie Pie's baby - doing well, but as yet unnamed.
3rd November 2022 3rd Nov 22

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
885% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Hazel ace
Love your photo!
November 3rd, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aw! so sweet and innocent, just checking you out! fav
November 3rd, 2022  
winghong_ho
So lovely and handsome.
November 3rd, 2022  
Babs ace
Aw so sweet
November 3rd, 2022  
Peter ace
Lovely pose and capture Dianne, what about naming her Elsie after the most famous cow in the world so they say:)
November 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise