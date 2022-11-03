Sign up
Photo 3231
The new baby
A record shot to remember that the latest calf was born on the first of November. He is Cutie Pie's baby - doing well, but as yet unnamed.
3rd November 2022
3rd Nov 22
5
2
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
3rd November 2022 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
baby
,
rural
,
farm
,
calf
,
hereford
Hazel
ace
Love your photo!
November 3rd, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aw! so sweet and innocent, just checking you out! fav
November 3rd, 2022
winghong_ho
So lovely and handsome.
November 3rd, 2022
Babs
ace
Aw so sweet
November 3rd, 2022
Peter
ace
Lovely pose and capture Dianne, what about naming her Elsie after the most famous cow in the world so they say:)
November 3rd, 2022
