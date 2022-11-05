Sign up
Photo 3233
There’s a mountain!
We flew to Wellington today for a wedding. It’s a change for us to fly anywhere these days! This is Mt Taranaki hiding in the clouds.
5th November 2022
5th Nov 22
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
plane
,
flying
,
mt-taranaki
Lou Ann
ace
A great capture of that snow covered mountain. I always have to sit by the window on plane trips so I can take photos. It’s fun!
November 5th, 2022
John Falconer
ace
Great capture.
November 5th, 2022
Diana
ace
How exciting, fabulous shot!
November 5th, 2022
Babs
ace
Great shot of the mountain. Looks as though there is still plenty of snow
November 5th, 2022
