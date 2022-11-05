Previous
There’s a mountain! by dide
There’s a mountain!

We flew to Wellington today for a wedding. It’s a change for us to fly anywhere these days! This is Mt Taranaki hiding in the clouds.
5th November 2022 5th Nov 22

Dianne

@dide
Lou Ann ace
A great capture of that snow covered mountain. I always have to sit by the window on plane trips so I can take photos. It’s fun!
November 5th, 2022  
John Falconer ace
Great capture.
November 5th, 2022  
Diana ace
How exciting, fabulous shot!
November 5th, 2022  
Babs ace
Great shot of the mountain. Looks as though there is still plenty of snow
November 5th, 2022  
