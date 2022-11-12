Previous
Next
The old school by dide
Photo 3240

The old school

This is the old Awhitu Central School. It is now used for a community hall and is a beautifully kept building.
12th November 2022 12th Nov 22

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
887% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
Cute building and well maintained.
November 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise