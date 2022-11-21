Previous
The Bridal Party by dide
Photo 3249

The Bridal Party

With permission from the family, I can now share you a wedding photo. @juzmaioro and I had such a fun day taking pics of this gorgeous family. After waiting 31 years, they finally decided to get married, but them it took a further 3 years to fulfil the dream - Covid and ill health slowed the procedure... The bridesmaids, flower girls and ring bearers are all the bride's grandchildren. It was such a relaxed wedding and a pleasure to be able to take their photos. The bride and groom had their adult children as best man/woman and witnesses. As they are such a musical family, the bride's sisters all sang at the ceremony and a brother-in-law piped them into and out of the church.
Dianne

Issi Bannerman ace
Wonderful photo of a clearly wonderful event!
November 21st, 2022  
