Photo 3252
Get me to the church on time...
This lovely old Holden carried the bride and the four bridesmaids to the church last Saturday. They must have all had a great time as they were all smiles and giggles as they arrived.
24th November 2022
24th Nov 22
0
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3252
photos
184
followers
116
following
3245
3246
3247
3248
3249
3250
3251
3252
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
19th November 2022 11:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
car
,
bride
,
holden
,
bridal-car
