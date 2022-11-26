Previous
Next
High tide. by dide
Photo 3254

High tide.

There was a bit of golden light after the sun came up this morning at Bland Bay. This wee piece of seaweed was catching the light beautifully and all I had to do was wait for a wave to come in and make the scene more interesting.
26th November 2022 26th Nov 22

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
891% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

winghong_ho
Beautiful capture of light and the subject.
November 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise