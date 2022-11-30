Mangere Mountain

Another class trip to the 'big smoke'. This time to Mangere Mountain where the kids learnt about the geological history and the importance of this 'mountain' to the Maori. This is one of the many volcanic cones and craters around Auckland. This is not the top, but a slightly lower peak which was more interesting than the bare top with just a trig on it. It erupted 70,000 years ago and has been an important pa site for Maori, as it has 360 degree views and is close to the kaimoana (sea food). The soil was also great for growing kumara and the volcanic scoria helped hold the heat to warm the crop.