Photo 3259
The newest kid on the block
At long last RM has finally had her calf! This morning, she had this cute little guy - a Hereford Long Horn cross. He's got such lovely markings on him.
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
2
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
1st December 2022 7:46pm
rural
,
cow
,
farm
,
calf
,
longhorn
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful, and a very proud mum! being a cross will he develop the longhorns!
December 1st, 2022
Dianne
@beryl
I'm not sure....
December 1st, 2022
