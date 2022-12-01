Previous
The newest kid on the block
The newest kid on the block

At long last RM has finally had her calf! This morning, she had this cute little guy - a Hereford Long Horn cross. He's got such lovely markings on him.
1st December 2022 1st Dec 22

Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful, and a very proud mum! being a cross will he develop the longhorns!
December 1st, 2022  
Dianne
@beryl I'm not sure....
December 1st, 2022  
