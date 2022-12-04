Sign up
Photo 3262
Running repairs
I had to drop some things to Josh the other day and while I was there he unscrewed a faulty hydraulic arm so I could take it to the local mechanic for repairs.
4th December 2022
4th Dec 22
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Tags
rural
,
farm
,
harvest
,
tractor
,
bales
,
harvesting
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and scene. I am sure there is always something that needs doing.
December 4th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
I wish we could unscrew some faulty bits and pieces and get them repaired!
December 4th, 2022
