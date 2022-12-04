Previous
Running repairs by dide
Running repairs

I had to drop some things to Josh the other day and while I was there he unscrewed a faulty hydraulic arm so I could take it to the local mechanic for repairs.
Dianne

Diana ace
Lovely shot and scene. I am sure there is always something that needs doing.
December 4th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
I wish we could unscrew some faulty bits and pieces and get them repaired!
December 4th, 2022  
