Photo 3265
Full of Passion
A last minute effort for the high key subject at camera club. Nothing like leaving it to the 11th hour....
7th December 2022
7th Dec 22
4
3
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3265
photos
184
followers
116
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments: 4
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
5th December 2022 8:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
high-key
,
passionfruit
Diana
ace
Stunning high key, can't wait for mine to open.
December 7th, 2022
julia
ace
Nice.. remember me when it ripe..
December 7th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
I loved Julia's shot now on TT.
@julzmaioro
. Yours has the same magnificence! fav
December 7th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful!
December 7th, 2022
