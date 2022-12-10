Previous
There once was.. by dide
Photo 3268

There once was..

a house here. It burnt down some years ago, but the two chimneys remain standing. I loved the layers of colour and the pop of red from the pohutukawa tree (sometimes called the NZ Christmas tree).
10th December 2022 10th Dec 22

Dianne

@dide
Delwyn Barnett ace
Great colours.
December 10th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
How lovely.
December 10th, 2022  
