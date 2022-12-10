Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3268
There once was..
a house here. It burnt down some years ago, but the two chimneys remain standing. I loved the layers of colour and the pop of red from the pohutukawa tree (sometimes called the NZ Christmas tree).
10th December 2022
10th Dec 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3268
photos
183
followers
116
following
895% complete
View this month »
3261
3262
3263
3264
3265
3266
3267
3268
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
10th December 2022 8:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
chimney
,
maize
,
pohutukawa
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Great colours.
December 10th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
How lovely.
December 10th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close