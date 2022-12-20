Previous
Next
The farm kid by dide
Photo 3278

The farm kid

My sister and great-niece are staying for a few days, so today we went off exploring on the farm. We also wandered through the maize which is over our heads in places after all the rain and warm weather we have been having.
20th December 2022 20th Dec 22

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
898% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Little cutie!
December 20th, 2022  
julia ace
Kids love bale hopping.. it is harder with these large rounds than the conventional size that we use to do..
December 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise