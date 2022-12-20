Sign up
Photo 3278
The farm kid
My sister and great-niece are staying for a few days, so today we went off exploring on the farm. We also wandered through the maize which is over our heads in places after all the rain and warm weather we have been having.
20th December 2022
20th Dec 22
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
20th December 2022 2:47pm
Tags
rural
farm
niece
silage
Issi Bannerman
ace
Little cutie!
December 20th, 2022
julia
ace
Kids love bale hopping.. it is harder with these large rounds than the conventional size that we use to do..
December 20th, 2022
