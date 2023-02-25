Sign up
Photo 3345
Helping Chook
Another photo from Brooke. This is Rudy off out the driveway to help Chook shift the cattle. A lovely evening to be heading out to do some farm work while it's not so hot and muggy.
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
4
2
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3345
photos
183
followers
120
following
916% complete
3338
3339
3340
3341
3342
3343
3344
3345
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
25th February 2023 9:25pm
Tags
rural
,
farm
,
grandson
Babs
ace
Aw this is so sweet.
February 25th, 2023
winghong_ho
Lovely capture of light and shadow.
February 25th, 2023
Hazel
ace
Beautifully composed, lovely light and shadow which all makes a very tender photo.
February 25th, 2023
Delwyn Barnett
ace
A sweet photo.
February 25th, 2023
