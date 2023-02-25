Previous
Helping Chook by dide
Helping Chook

Another photo from Brooke. This is Rudy off out the driveway to help Chook shift the cattle. A lovely evening to be heading out to do some farm work while it's not so hot and muggy.
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

Dianne

Babs ace
Aw this is so sweet.
February 25th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Lovely capture of light and shadow.
February 25th, 2023  
Hazel ace
Beautifully composed, lovely light and shadow which all makes a very tender photo.
February 25th, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett ace
A sweet photo.
February 25th, 2023  
