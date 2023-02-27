Previous
Fishing with Uncle Chad by dide
Photo 3347

Fishing with Uncle Chad

Brooke and Rudy went out fishing with Chad for an hour or so today, while I looked after little Ida. They got a couple of nice fish for dinner and Ida and I had a nice walk (although she slept the whole way...)
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Dianne

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous collage of your outing.
February 27th, 2023  
