Photo 3356
Hamilton's Gap
I love this image of Brooke and Rudy wandering along the beach. Ru loves to gather things from on the beach and in this case is dragging along part of a plant that he had found washed up. I think it suits b&w.
8th March 2023
8th Mar 23
1
1
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3356
photos
183
followers
121
following
3349
3350
3351
3352
3353
3354
3355
3356
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
4th March 2023 9:05am
Tags
coast
,
beach
,
grandson
,
hamiltons-gap
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful BW
March 8th, 2023
