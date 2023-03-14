Previous
Swimming kids by dide
Photo 3362

Swimming kids

A cute pic of the kids after their swimming lessons the other day.
14th March 2023 14th Mar 23

Dianne

@dide
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw! so cute!
March 14th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Sweet
March 14th, 2023  
