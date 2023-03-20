Previous
Kauritutahi Beach by dide
Photo 3368

Kauritutahi Beach

Sunrise at the Awhitu Regional Park. I had the whole beach to myself and the colours were spectacular. It is so nice to have time to just watch the world as it wakes up and the tide slowing coming in.
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

Dianne

@dide
Photo Details

Diana ace
Such an awesome capture!
March 20th, 2023  
Brigette ace
the sunrises recently have been so beautiful
March 20th, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Wow - amazing!!
March 20th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Beautiful fav
March 20th, 2023  
Brian ace
Exquisite
March 20th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Gorgeous.
March 20th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Wonderful shot of light.
March 20th, 2023  
Babs ace
What a stunningly peaceful scene fav
March 20th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 20th, 2023  
