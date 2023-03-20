Sign up
Photo 3368
Kauritutahi Beach
Sunrise at the Awhitu Regional Park. I had the whole beach to myself and the colours were spectacular. It is so nice to have time to just watch the world as it wakes up and the tide slowing coming in.
20th March 2023
20th Mar 23
9
6
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3368
photos
182
followers
122
following
3361
3362
3363
3364
3365
3366
3367
3368
Views
15
Comments
9
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
19th March 2023 6:13am
beach
,
sunrise
,
island
,
awhitu
,
awhitu-regional-park
Diana
ace
Such an awesome capture!
March 20th, 2023
Brigette
ace
the sunrises recently have been so beautiful
March 20th, 2023
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Wow - amazing!!
March 20th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Beautiful fav
March 20th, 2023
Brian
ace
Exquisite
March 20th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Gorgeous.
March 20th, 2023
winghong_ho
Wonderful shot of light.
March 20th, 2023
Babs
ace
What a stunningly peaceful scene fav
March 20th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 20th, 2023
