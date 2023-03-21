Sign up
Photo 3369
Abstract
Next month the camera club set topic is 'abstract' - so a severe cropping of yesterday's image makes it look abstract.
21st March 2023
21st Mar 23
3
1
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
19th March 2023 6:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
beach
,
sunrise
,
abstract
,
awhitu
,
awhitu-regional-park
Diana
ace
Still very beautiful.
March 21st, 2023
Babs
ace
Love the curves and sunlight on the water
March 21st, 2023
winghong_ho
Beautiful color and abstract.
March 21st, 2023
