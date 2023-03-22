Previous
Next
Swan plant by dide
Photo 3370

Swan plant

This time of the year, the swan plants have had all their leaves eaten off by monarch caterpillars. They also produce heaps of seeds from the pods.
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
923% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christina ace
This is beautiful
March 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise